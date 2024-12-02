With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day - with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.
Whether you’re searching for a turkey or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of the Fylde coast’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.
1. Choice Meats Catering
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (162 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google
2. G&K Mitchell & Son
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (50 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google
3. McRoberts Family Butchers
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google
4. Wyre Farm Meats
Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Helpful friendly staff, excellent service and reasonable prices." | Google Photo: Google
5. De La Warr Butchers
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ | 4.9 out of 5 (30 Google reviews) | "Staff are super friendly and the produce is fabulous." | Google Photo: Google
6. Willow Farm Meats
Lawsons Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4PJ | 5 out of 5 (32 Google reviews) | "Great quality meat and super friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google
