With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day - with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.

Whether you’re searching for a turkey or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of the Fylde coast’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.

Take a look below:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (162 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (50 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . McRoberts Family Butchers Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Wyre Farm Meats Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Helpful friendly staff, excellent service and reasonable prices." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . De La Warr Butchers Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ | 4.9 out of 5 (30 Google reviews) | "Staff are super friendly and the produce is fabulous." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales