25 of the best butchers in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for your perfect Christmas dinner

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:18 BST

If you’re already planning for Christmas Day, here are some of the best local butchers on the Fylde coast.

With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day - with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.

Whether you’re searching for a turkey or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of the Fylde coast’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.

Take a look below:

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (162 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual."

1. Choice Meats Catering

1. Choice Meats Catering

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (50 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing."

2. G&K Mitchell & Son

2. G&K Mitchell & Son

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat."

3. McRoberts Family Butchers

3. McRoberts Family Butchers

Photo Sales
Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Helpful friendly staff, excellent service and reasonable prices."

4. Wyre Farm Meats

4. Wyre Farm Meats

Photo Sales
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ | 4.9 out of 5 (30 Google reviews) | "Staff are super friendly and the produce is fabulous."

5. De La Warr Butchers

5. De La Warr Butchers

Photo Sales
Lawsons Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4PJ | 5 out of 5 (32 Google reviews) | "Great quality meat and super friendly staff."

6. Willow Farm Meats

6. Willow Farm Meats

Photo Sales
