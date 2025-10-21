25 of our favourite Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort photos as the 2025 season draws to a close

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2025, 20:03 BST

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is drawing the curtain on its 2025 season, and what a year it has been.

From heart-pounding rollercoasters to immersive seasonal events, the park has kept visitors entertained throughout the year.

The main season closes on November 29, 2025, but the fun isn’t over yet.

Thrillseekers can still experience Journey to Hell, running from October 23 to November 1.

This immersive, after-dark event features live actors, themed scare zones, and unlimited rides in darkness -with undead, sinister clowns and ghostly apparitions ensuring hearts race and adrenaline soars.

After that, the resort will transform into a winter wonderland for its Christmas Grotto Wonderland, running from November 15 to December 24, giving families festive fun with rides and seasonal activities.

Looking ahead to 2026, the park is set to make an even bigger splash on the Blackpool skyline.

Aviktas, a £8.72 million, 138ft gyro swing, will become the tallest ride of its kind in the UK.

Towering beside The Big One, the new pendulum ride promises to be an unmissable addition to the resort and a highlight for thrillseekers next year.

Guests who want to book tickets to the Pleasure Beach Resort can do so online to get the best savings, https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

Take a look at our favourite photos from the resort below:

