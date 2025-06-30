25 new food hygiene ratings in Lancashire including two fails

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published on June 27):

Black's Finest Fish and Chips at Halton Fish And Chips, 159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster Rated 3 stars on May 22

Twisted Indian Street Food at 15 Clifton Street, Blackpool Rated 0 stars on May 29

Street Kitchen Burnley at 123 - 127 Colne Road 1st Floor, Burnley, Rated 3 stars on May 29.

Naafiah Grill & Pizza, a takeaway at 212 Colne Road, Burnley Rated 1 star on May 29