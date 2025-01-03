25 must-visit spots in and around Blackpool for an unforgettable Sunday dinner

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:58 GMT

For many, it’s the highlight of the week – and the Fylde coast is home to some of the finest spots serving up a truly delicious Sunday roast.

A generous plate of tender meat drenched in gravy, crispy roast potatoes, golden Yorkshire puddings, and a hearty helping of vegetables - the Sunday roast is a beloved British classic.

To help you plan your perfect weekend, we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for the best Sunday dinners in and around Blackpool.

In no particular order, here’s what they had to say:

1. The Briardene Hotel

2. Café Royal

3. Tavern at the Mill

4. Plum Tree Farm

5. Grosvenor Casino

6. Glendower Hotel

