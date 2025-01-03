25 must-visit spots in and around Blackpool for an unforgettable Sunday dinner

A generous plate of tender meat drenched in gravy, crispy roast potatoes, golden Yorkshire puddings, and a hearty helping of vegetables - the Sunday roast is a beloved British classic.
To help you plan your perfect weekend, we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for the best Sunday dinners in and around Blackpool.
In no particular order, here’s what they had to say:
1. The Briardene Hotel
Kelso Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG | 4.6 out of 5 (315 Google reviews) | "Went for Sunday lunch and it was fantastic. Great quality food and great service." | Google
2. Café Royal
Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BW | 4.6 out of 5 (464 Google reviews) | "Took my son for Sunday lunch today. Food, service and value for money first class." | Google
3. Tavern at the Mill
Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ | 4.1 out of 5 (1,840 Google reviews) | "Dropped in for a Sunday roast. Service and food was really good. Would certainly visit again." | Google
4. Plum Tree Farm
Hallam Way, Blackpool, FY4 5NZ | 4.2 out of 5 (3,687 Google reviews) | "Had a carvery and the food was great. The meat - I had beef and gammon - was amazing." | Google
5. Grosvenor Casino
The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | 4.2 out of 5 (901 Google reviews) | "Great place for a Sunday roast. Beautifully cooked rump of roast beef with all the trimmings." | Google
6. Glendower Hotel
North Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2NQ | 4.4 out of 5 (1,024 Google reviews) | "Amazing food and excellent service." | Google
