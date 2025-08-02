From thrilling drop slides and wobbly rope bridges to endless ball pits, Lancashire is packed with fun-filled indoor play centres perfect for burning off energy - whatever the weather.
Soft play is a great way to keep little ones active and engaged during the long break.
We asked our readers to share their favourite play and activity centres and the response was overwhelming.
So, whether you’re after a weekend adventure or a rainy-day lifesaver, check out our gallery of the best soft play spots across the county:
1. Bounce Play Centre
Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, FY2 0LZ | 4.5 out of 5 (1,069 Google reviews) | "Visited with my 1-year-old recently. He thoroughly enjoyed himself." | Bounce Play Centre
2. Wacky World Inflatable Park
Campbell Street, Preston, PR1 5LX | 4.3 out of (732 Google reviews) | "Children really enjoy it here, my son says it is amazing. Very clean and tidy." Photo: Neil Cross
3. Thingamajigz
Poulton Business Park, Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JS | 4.4 out of 5 (429 Google reviews) | "A good place for children to let off steam." | Daniel Martino
4. Jungle World Leyland
Tomlinson Road, Leyland, PR25 2DY | 4.3 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Great place for the little ones to run around." | National World
5. Harry's Play Centre
YMCA, St Alban's Road, St Annes, FY8 1XD | 4.9 out of 5 (145 Google reviews) | "Staff are lovely and the play area is great." | Harry's Play Centre
6. The Kinder Hub
Ancient Oak, Cottam, Preston PR4 0NZ | 4.8 out of 5 (117 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, excellent facility and great food." | The Kinder Hub
