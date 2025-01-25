25 must-try takeaways in and around Blackpool for the perfect weekend treat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 17:18 BST

Who doesn’t love treating themselves to a takeaway at the weekend?

If you’re in the mood for something quick, tasty and satisfying, you’ve come to the right place.

From classic fish and chips to indulgent pizzas and spicy curries, we’ve rounded up 25 on the best takeaways on the Fylde coast.

Each one boasts a rating of 4.5 stars or above on Google, so you’re in for a real treat.

Check out our gallery below:

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PP | 4.7 out of 5 (67 Google reviews) | "Tasty pizza with fresh dough and toppings." | Phillys

Photo Sales
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,081 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (198 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back." | Google

Photo Sales
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (103 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (739 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (324 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience." | Google

Photo Sales
