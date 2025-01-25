25 must-try takeaways in and around Blackpool for the perfect weekend treat

If you’re in the mood for something quick, tasty and satisfying, you’ve come to the right place.

From classic fish and chips to indulgent pizzas and spicy curries, we’ve rounded up 25 on the best takeaways on the Fylde coast.

Each one boasts a rating of 4.5 stars or above on Google, so you’re in for a real treat.

Check out our gallery below:

1 . Phillys Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PP | 4.7 out of 5 (67 Google reviews) | "Tasty pizza with fresh dough and toppings." | Phillys Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,081 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Thai Delicious Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (198 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Hip Hop Chicken Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (103 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (739 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google Photo Sales

6 . New Treasure City Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (324 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience." | Google Photo Sales