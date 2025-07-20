25 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on June 17.

1. Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

Rated 1 on June 17. | Google

Rated 5 on June 26.

2. New Anchor Fish & Chip Shop, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL

Rated 5 on June 26. | Google

Rated 5 on June 18.

3. Nabzys, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1BW

Rated 5 on June 18. | Google

Rated 5 on June 17.

4. Masala, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NH

Rated 5 on June 17. | Google

Rated 5 on June 16.

5. South Sea, Lytham Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1TE

Rated 5 on June 16. | Google

Rated 4 on June 16.

6. Cod Father, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BH

Rated 4 on June 16. | Google

