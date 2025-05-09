When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Café Rendezvous, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1EX Rated 5 on May 1. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL Rated 5 on April 28. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Pablo's Fish and Chips, New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AZ Rated 5 on April 25. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Country Hamper Cafe, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7BE Rated 5 on April 14. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Terra Nostra, Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR Rated 5 on April 9. | Google Photo Sales