25 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 19:36 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on May 1.

1. Café Rendezvous, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1EX

Rated 5 on May 1. | Google

Rated 5 on April 28.

2. Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Rated 5 on April 28. | Contributed

Rated 5 on April 25.

3. Pablo's Fish and Chips, New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AZ

Rated 5 on April 25. | Google

Rated 5 on April 14.

4. Country Hamper Cafe, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7BE

Rated 5 on April 14. | Google

Rated 5 on April 9.

5. Terra Nostra, Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

Rated 5 on April 9. | Google

Rated 5 on April 7.

6. Orange Fish And Chips, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA

Rated 5 on April 7. | Google

