The cause of death of 25 people in Lancashire have been probed by coroners in Lancashire.

What is the role of a coroner in the UK?

Coroners are independent judicial officers whoinvestigate deaths reported to them. They will make whatever inquiries are necessary to find out the cause of death, this includes ordering a post-mortem examination, obtaining witness statements and medical records, or holding an inquest.

Between October 14 and October 21, Lancashire Coroners Court has held a series of inquests to determine the who, what, when, why and how 25 people had died.

Below are the inquest conculsions as recorded by Lancashire’s Coroner’s Office.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 14

Scott Lee Brady died on the 27th May 2024 at 8 Waddington Road, Preston, from the effects of ingesting a fatal quantity of drugs. The coroner said it was not been possible on the available evidence to determine what Mr Brady had intended by ingesting the drugs.

Paul Cottam died from suicide. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Candace Henderson died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Robert Warburton died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Philip Andrew Whittaker died on 11 July 2024 at Royal Preston Hospital. Mr Whittaker was admitted to hospital feeling unwell. During an extended stay, he deteriorated. He died as a result of mesenteric ischemia which was caused by reduced blood supply caused by clots which developed as a result of Mr Whittaker's age, previous smoking history, diabetes, high blood pressure and prior recreational drug use.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 15

Diana Allen died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Gary Paul Blinkhorn died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Mark Stephen Howieson died on the 6th of July 2024 at his nursing home. He had become progressively more frail following a road traffic collision in 1998 in which he had sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Caden McGowan died from misadventure. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Robert James Kerr Nicholson died a drug relate death. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Peter John Reid died a drink related death. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Yunus Vally Mohmed Umerji died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Stephen James Williams died a drug relate death. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 16

Jeanette Ann Johnson died on 2 September 2022 at Royal Preston Hospital, Preston. Mrs Johnson was admitted to hospital with signs of confusion. Several days following her admission and after a significant period of immobility, her condition suddenly worsened before quickly going into cardiac arrest. She did not recover. Mrs Johnson died as a result of a pulmonary thromboembolism.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 17

Kate Elizabeth Sheals died from suicide. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Peter Warren Holt died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Eileen Schofield On the 22 June 2022 Eileen Schofield fell and struck her head on the bedside table in her room at Belvedere Care Home, Accrington, as a result of which she suffered unsurvivable injury in the form of a subdural haematoma and deteriorated and subsequently died at Royal Blackburn Hospital on 18 July 2024.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 18

Steven Laurence Bamford died from suicide. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Elizabeth Cogan died as the result of an accident. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Michael Howard Dewhurst died of natural causes. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Maralyn Duff was found deceased on the 15th July 2024 at 23 Padiham Road, Sabden. Mrs DUFF suffered a fall which caused a traumatic head injury from which she did not recover. It cannot be determined whether a medical event or an accident caused her to fall and sustain the injury.

Nathan Paul Harris died from suicide. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 21

Nasir Ifzal Aslam died on 2nd March 2023 at Royal Preston Hospital, Lancashire. Mr Aslam died of multiple trauma as a result of injuries from the fall from Clitheroe Road Bridge. Mr Aslam climbed over the railings of the bridge and dropped to the carriageway below having intended to end his life. Mr Aslam’s decision to end his life was impacted by long standing issues with his sleep and mental health.

James Joseph Kimberley died from suicide. No further details we reported by the coroner.

Jason Malone died on the 6th June 2024 at 53 Springfield Bank, Burnley, from the effects of codeine and amitriptyline toxicity. Mr Malone’s intentions at the time of ingesting the codeine and amitriptyline cannot be determined.