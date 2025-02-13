25 family-friendly pubs in Lancashire perfect for February half-term

Whether you're after a cosy pub with a play area, a menu tailored for younger tastes, or a relaxed atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy, these spots are perfect for your February half-term outing.
We asked locals for their top family-friendly pubs in Lancashire, and here are 25 of their favourites!
Enjoy great food, drinks and a warm welcome for all ages:
1. The Washington
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF | 4.2 out of 5 (1,571 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place to have a family meal out. Cheap prices for quality food. Speedy service and great portion sizes. Staff friendly and helpful." | Google Photo: Google
2. The Guild
Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (978 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff." | Google Photo: Google
3. The New Philly Family Bar
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BL | 3.9 out of 5 (97 Google reviews) | "Amazing food, amazing staff and great for the kids." | Google Photo: Google
4. Fleece Inn
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9XD | 4 out of 5 (1,055 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonably priced pub food and drinks." | Google Photo: Google
5. Pirates Bay Family Bar
Central Pier, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BB | 4.2 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "It's a great bar for families and the free entertainment is unique and good fun." | Google Photo: Google
6. Hartwood Hall
Preston Road, Chorley, PR6 7AX | 4.1 out of 5 (1,633 Google reviews) | "Kids have a play area available with a good choice of food options." | Google Photo: Google