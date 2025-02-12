25 family-friendly activities in Lancashire that won't break the bank this February half-term

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:34 BST

Looking for a budget-friendly day out this February half-term? Lancashire has plenty of options that won't stretch your wallet.

From museums to scenic nature walks, exploring the county on a budget is easier than you think.

We reached out to our readers for their top recommendations, and here are 25 fantastic things to do in Lancashire that won’t cost you a fortune:

1. Pendle Sculpture Trail

Walk up from the lovely village of Barley to the wood and you’ll find bats, stone witches, mythical creatures, and a host of marvellous sculptures on the Pendle Sculpture Trail. | Walks4All

2. The Regent

3. Brooks Collectables and Toy Museum

Unique to Blackpool, family run collectors shop with free entry to their first floor memorabilia museum on South Promenade | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lancaster City Museum

Discover more about Lancaster's past from the Romans to the present day and trace the pedigree of Lancaster's regiment from 1680 onwards at the King's Own Royal Regiment Museum. | David Smith

5. 5k Worden Parkrun in Leyland

Worden Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. The event takes place at Worden Park in Leyland at 9am every Saturday. | National World

6. Stanley Park

Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Known across the land for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful, tranquil place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront. | Terry Robinson

News you can trust since 1873
