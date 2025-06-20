The annual event - held this year on Saturday, June 14 - saw churches, marching bands and the newly crowned Rose Queen parade through the streets, cheered on by residents and visitors alike.

Starting in Wesham, the procession made its way through the centre of Kirkham, with roads lined by families and well-wishers enjoying the sunshine and the spectacle.

After the parade, the festivities continued with garden fetes, church flower festivals and all the fun of the fair.

Kirkham and Wesham Club Day has a proud tradition of bringing the local community together, celebrating the town’s churches and offering a great day out for families.

Take a look at our full picture gallery below: