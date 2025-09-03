25 brilliant photos as families enjoy Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival's 'final celebration of summer'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:39 BST

Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival returned last weekend following its successful debut last year.

The organisers of Wharles’ Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival wanted to bring families together for one last outing before the start of the new school term.

Find our full picture gallery from the event below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Wharles played host to the second Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival, returning on August 30 and 31 after its successful debut last year with two packed days of family entertainment.

1. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Wharles played host to the second Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival, returning on August 30 and 31 after its successful debut last year with two packed days of family entertainment. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The event was staged on farmland off Salwick Road, kindly donated by host farmer David Martin.

2. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

The event was staged on farmland off Salwick Road, kindly donated by host farmer David Martin. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Circus performers inside the Big Top kept families entertained, with acrobats performing throughout the weekend.

3. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Circus performers inside the Big Top kept families entertained, with acrobats performing throughout the weekend. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Live music set the soundtrack for the weekend, including a Neil Diamond tribute act that had the crowd singing along.

4. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

Live music set the soundtrack for the weekend, including a Neil Diamond tribute act that had the crowd singing along. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The festival also supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which had volunteers running a tombola and traditional games.

5. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

The festival also supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which had volunteers running a tombola and traditional games. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The Fylde charity had previously benefitted from June’s vintage steam show, which raised over £2,200 to fund its work.

6. Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival

The Fylde charity had previously benefitted from June’s vintage steam show, which raised over £2,200 to fund its work. | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireOrganisersFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice