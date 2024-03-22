25 beautiful shots of the county taken by Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

These stunning photos highlight Lancashire's beautiful scenery.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 18:52 GMT

Amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks around Lancashire.

From lighthouses, towers and churches, to our fantastic parks, there are plenty of beauty spots to visit within the county.

Thanks to members from the Lancashire Post Camera Club and Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite pictures:

Photo by Paul Gray.

1. Haslam Park in the fog

Photo by Paul Gray.

Photo by Paul J Woodrow.

2. A stunning view of Longridge

Photo by Paul J Woodrow.

Photo by Zoe Louise Photography.

3. A stunning sunset at St Annes

Photo by Zoe Louise Photography.

Photo by Paul Gray.

4. An awesome shot of Miller Arcade

Photo by Paul Gray.

Photo by Dave Hetherington Photography.

5. An awesome picture of Mary's Shell in Cleveleys

Photo by Dave Hetherington Photography.

Photo by Max Tetlow.

6. North Pier at dusk

Photo by Max Tetlow.

