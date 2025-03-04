24 Lancashire eateries rated by food hygiene inspectors for cleanliness

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 19:44 BST

24 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 24 Lancashire businesses:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on February 20.

1. Chit Chat Fusion Café, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QG

Rated 5 on February 20. | Chit Chat Fusion Café

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 20.

2. Glansin, Park Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QX

Rated 5 on February 20. | Harry Fenton

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 14.

3. Reggie's, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4EP

Rated 5 on February 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 11.

4. Cafe Gloria, Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5LH

Rated 5 on February 11. | Cafe Gloria

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 11.

5. Spagó, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5JY

Rated 5 on February 11. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 10.

6. Gabriella's, Park Road, Lytham Saint Anne, FY8 1QX

Rated 5 on February 10. | Gabriella's

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireRestaurantCafeFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratings
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice