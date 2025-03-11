It was a full house jam packed with local hoteliers, business people and local entertainment legends all celebrating the brand new production, ‘Blackpools Big Night Out’.

Mick Sugden, Area Manager at the Ma Kelly’s Group shared his thanks to all who attended and said: “Our launch night was fantastic and we would like to thank everyone who came to The Showboat for their support and joining in the fun and fantastic VIP night.”

Blackpool’s Big Night Out at the Showboat is designed to dazzle from the moment you arrive, offering a night of non-stop entertainment, glamour, and top-tier performances.

With over 20 stunning costume changes, breathtaking choreography, and powerhouse vocals, the show moves at an electrifying pace, ensuring audiences are captivated from start to finish.

The show runs every Saturday night until the end of October with doors opening at 7 pm and curtain up at 8pm.

Starring top vocalists and dancers Ashley Luke Lloyd and Kesley Beth, the audience will be transported to a colourful, dynamic entertainment extravaganza with high energy dance numbers and stunning costumes and dance routines.

The show is hosted on alternative Saturday nights with the legendary Diane Lee Carol and hilarious comedy compere Scotty G.

Here are the best photos taken on the night.

Book your tickets now at showboatblackpool.com

