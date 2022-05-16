A carriage on the Big One – the UK’s tallest rollercoaster – stopped near the top of the 235ft ride at around 2.40pm on Sunday (May 16).

Drone footage taken by JC Photography showed staff climbed the stairs of the lift hill to gain access to the carriage and reassure riders.

“After 20 minutes the ride was restarted, continued its duration and returned to the ride station,” a spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said.

“The ride resumed operation at 4.15pm.”

Why do rides sometimes stop?

Rides can stop for a number of reasons, such as bad weather conditions or an item being dropped by a passenger.

It is normal for a ride to stop in a theme park and is a precaution that is in place to keep guests safe.

Riders were left temporarily stranded on the Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach after it broke down. (Credit: JC Photography)

Each ride is controlled by a ride operator who can see each part of the ride at all times.

Rollercoaster also have hundreds of sensors on every part of the ride, including the train and track.

Every sensor is programmed to identify faults and monitor the performance of the ride.

A ride will stop automatically if any of the sensors on the track are obstructed, even if it’s just by heavy rain or leaves.

Ride operators may also halt the ride if they believe there is a safety risk.