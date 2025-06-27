When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published between July 20-July 23):

1 . Lancashire food hygiene ratings 23 pubs, restrautants & takeaways in Lancashire with new food hygiene ratings

2 . Rococo at 41 - 45 Chapel Brow, Leyland Rated 5 star on June 23

3 . Old Black Bull at 35-36 Friargate, Preston Rated 4 star on June 20

4 . Blue Bell Inn at 114 Church Street, Preston Rated 4 star on June 20

5 . Review Cocktail Bar at 1-7 Guild Hall Arcade, Lancaster Road, Preston Rated 5 star on June 20

6 . New Britannia Inn at 6 Heatley Street, Preston Rated 5 star on June 20