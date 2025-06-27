23 pubs, restaurants & takeaways in Lancashire with new food hygiene ratings including 2 fails

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST

23 businesses across Lancashire have recently received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published between July 20-July 23):

23 pubs, restrautants & takeaways in Lancashire with new food hygiene ratings

1. Lancashire food hygiene ratings

23 pubs, restrautants & takeaways in Lancashire with new food hygiene ratings | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 star on June 23

2. Rococo at 41 - 45 Chapel Brow, Leyland

Rated 5 star on June 23 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 4 star on June 20

3. Old Black Bull at 35-36 Friargate, Preston

Rated 4 star on June 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 4 star on June 20

4. Blue Bell Inn at 114 Church Street, Preston

Rated 4 star on June 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 star on June 20

5. Review Cocktail Bar at 1-7 Guild Hall Arcade, Lancaster Road, Preston

Rated 5 star on June 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 star on June 20

6. New Britannia Inn at 6 Heatley Street, Preston

Rated 5 star on June 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireRestaurantCafeTakeaway
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice