Launched in time for February Half Term, the Circus brings together some of the best artists from around the world, blending traditional circus charm with contemporary cutting-edge performances. From amazing acrobats to jaw dropping and death-defying stunt performers … combined with plenty of belly-laughs along the way - the 2025 season promises to be one to remember.

Acts from nine different countries, including Hungary, Chile, Great Britain, Spain, Columbia, Brazil, Cuba and the Czech Republic will wow audiences with everything from flying trapeze and foot juggling to The Globe of Speed – a death-defying stunt with motorbikes!

And a first for Blackpool this year is an impressive laser act – all performed on water! Blackpool Circus is one of only two of its kind in the country with a famous water finale, during which the entire ring is filled with 42,000 gallons of water.

As ever, the entire show has been created by brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz - better known as Blackpool Circus’ resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo. Together they have crafted an action packed, highly skilled programme designed to make audiences gasp and laugh in equal measure.

“We can’t wait to show Blackpool and the world what we’ve been working on,” said Laci Jnr who with his brother designs, sculpts, builds and paints the circus costumes, props and sets from a workshop at his home.

“We know we have guests for whom Blackpool Circus is a family tradition; they come every year so we always strive to present something new, something different and acts which are ever more exciting.

“Blackpool Tower Circus is such a special place. It’s a privilege to perform here, surrounded by all that history. But we’ve never been afraid to evolve and adapt while keeping our commitment to quality entertainment high.

“That’s why we’ll never lose our determination to make every show for every audience member one that they’ll never forget.”

Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Circus is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world. The arena sits within the four legs of the Tower making it a circus in the round!

It continued during two world wars, only being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1300-capacity arena underwent a major refurbishment in 2022 which saw the intricate circus ceiling being restored to its former glory.

Aaron Edgar operations director at The Blackpool Tower said: “The Circus is more than just a show - It's a place where memories are made and the spirit of entertainment thrives. That’s as true today as when we opened more than 130 years ago.

“There’s always a huge buzz of anticipation ahead of any new season but we think 2025 is going to be extra special.

“I’ve been truly amazed at the talent that Laci Jnr and Bubu have brought together and what they’ve created.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops this year and are so excited to get going. - I know our audiences are going to love it.”

