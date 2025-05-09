Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police have made more than 2,200 arrests, seized £4.3 million worth of assets and recovered 616kg of drugs - including cocaine, heroin, and cannabis - in the past 12 months.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, offenders have been jailed for a combined total of 522 years and 508 vulnerable adults and children have been safeguarded.

Backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, Operation Warrior targets individuals and gangs involved in a wide range of criminal activities, including violence, intimidation, large-scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

Detective Superintendent Mark Haworth-Oates, who oversees the operation, said that Warrior is now making more progress than ever before in tackling organised crime.

He explained: “Since we relaunched Operation Warrior in 2023, we’ve almost doubled the number of arrests, from 1,200 in the first year to 2,200 this year. This shows our ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime.

“We’ve also tripled the amount of cash seized, much of which is reinvested into projects that benefit local communities under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Additionally, over 500 vulnerable adults and children have been safeguarded, protecting them from the grip of crime.

“But our work doesn’t stop here. We remain determined to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to rid our communities of organised crime and the misery it brings.

“While we’ve spent the last year relentlessly targeting those who cause the most harm, we know there is still more to be done. Our pursuit of these criminals continues, and we’re working with our partners to help rebuild communities affected by crime. Some of the proceeds we've recovered are being used to fund regeneration and diversionary projects.”

Det Supt Haworth-Oates added: “I encourage anyone with information about organised crime to come forward. This could include information about drug dealing, human trafficking, counterfeiting, or exploitation. If you suspect something, report it directly to us or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "There’s no place for organised crime in Lancashire.

“The results from Operation Warrior speak for themselves—more criminals arrested, drugs removed from our streets, and more cash and assets seized, all of which are reinvested into keeping people safe.

“Through my Community Fund, money seized from criminals is put back into local projects aimed at preventing crime and supporting our communities.

“The Chief Constable has my full backing to continue these efforts and tackle organised crime gangs with full force.”

If you have concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at Lancashire Police Reporting.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.