22 pictures as residents take part in charity walk in memory of 21-year-old St Annes man Harrison Bretherton

By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th May 2024, 16:29 BST

More than 70 people took part in a charity walk in memory of a young Fylde man who died in a traffic accident last year.

These were the scenes:

21-year-old Harrison Bretherton from St Annes suffered serious injuries in a late-night smash at Skew Bridge in Ansdell last September.

Harrison's 22nd Mile

He sadly died the following day at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.

Harrison's 22nd Mile

On May 25, residents took part in a walk in memory of Harrison to raise funds for two charities.

Runners taking part in Harrison's 22nd Mile in Lytham in memory of Harrison Bretherton.

Kerry Bretherton crosses the finish line.

Harrison's 22nd Mile

Trafford Bretherton celebrates with a friend at the finish of Harrison's 22nd Mile in Lytham.

Harrison's 22nd Mile

The walk raised money Alder Hey Children's Hospital - where Harrison had life-saving treatment at only three weeks old - and The Fire Fighters Charity, in recognition of the fire service’s work in freeing Harrison from the wreckage last September.

Harrison's 22nd Mile

