Millie Radford tied the knot with Harley Passmore in a stunning winter wedding ceremony in Lancashire.

The mum of three, 23, from Morecambe, tied the knot with Harley in a lavish ceremony at Wennington Hall in Lancashire on Saturday.

And it seems the couple splashed out on the big day, as packages at the venue start at an eye-watering £8,995.

Father Noel could not hide his excitement for Millie's big day | @millieradfordd

Millie, who is the seventh child of 22 Kids and Counting's Sue and Noel Radford, looked over the moon as she shared a series of snaps of her big day to Instagram.

Captioning the post, she said: “Thank you everyone for making our day so special and most importantly a huge massive thank you to my mum and dad for helping arrange our day from start to finish and making everything so perfect.

"We had the most amazing day with everyone, I’m so proud of my whole entire family, everyone looked amazing.

"I was bursting with a beaming smile all night. I am so proud to call them my family.

"Without a doubt they all made our day even more special."

The bride - who shares two children with Harley and has another child from a previous relationship - wore a stunning white lace dress from Deborah Jane Bridal, with an elegant veil that trailed down to the floor.

Wennington Hall is situated between the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Ribble Valley, and has four locations from which couples can choose for their civil ceremonies.

It has capacity for 140 guests in the main hall for the wedding meal, and can accommodate 250 guests in the evening.

It's also been crowned the North East’s Hotel Venue of the Year, North West’s Events Team of the Year and Best Venue in Lancashire.

Earlier this week, Harley admitted that he was 'so nervous' to tie the knot with Millie, adding that he was feeling 'not great'.

But the day seemed to go well as Millie looked in high spirits, posing for a selfie alongside her father.

Father Noel could not hide his excitement for Millie's big day, as he beamed in the photograph.

He donned a three-piece suit, consisting of a navy blazer and an ivory patterned waistcoat and tie, complete with an ivory rose, matching his daughter's wedding flowers.

Sue - who was dressed in a pink lace dress for the occasion - captioned the picture: “In love with this picture, proud father of the bride.”