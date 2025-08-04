placeholder image
Joshua Brandwood

22 heartwarming pictures of crowds and supporters at the Southport FC charity match

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST

Take a look at some of the best crowd shots from the recent Southport charity match.

An impressive lineup of celebrities gathered at the home of Southport Football Club on Sunday (August 3), to take part in a charity fundraising game in support of the 24 families directly affected by the tragic Southport knife attack.

Organised in partnership with Southport Hesketh Round Table, the football match marked a powerful day of remembrance, unity, and fundraising.

- 23 celebrities confirmed for Southport attack charity match including Everton & LFC legends

Much like Soccer Aid, the event featured a star-studded line-up of celebrities, ex-professional LFC and EFC footballers, and local legends, including James Nelson-Joyce, John Aldridge and Jamie Webster.

The match kicked off at Haig Avenue at 3.00pm, with the Blue team taking the win after penalties. Take a look at the gallery below to see the highlights of the important game.

1. Former Liverpool player John Aldridge interviewed by Claire Simmo

Joshua Brandwood

2. Karen Jones with Merseyside Police Wellbeing Dogs

Joshua Brandwood

3. Mates in arms

Joshua Brandwood

4. Mayor of Southport Councillor June Burns

Joshua Brandwood

5. Mum and her two children

Joshua Brandwood

6. Players shake hands before kick-off

Joshua Brandwood

