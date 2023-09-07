Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Blackpool's Magistrates Court...

Woman to face trial after fracas on Blackpool's Central Pier

A woman alleged to be involved in a fracas on Blackpool's Central Pier has elected Crown Court trial.

Natasha Allen (38) of Baguley Crescent, Manchester faces three charges of assault and one of racially. Aggravated threatening behaviour .

The charges relate to an incident on the pier on August 14.

Allen was bailed to the higher court on. October 4.

Man faces drug charges

A police raid on a Thornton Cleveleys flat ended with a man in court on drug charges.

Levi Grainger (27) of Highbury Avenue , Fleetwood admitted possessing cannabis at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay £197 in costs and fines.

The court heard that the raid resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cannabis and over £1,000 in cash.

Grainger's lawyer David Charnley said his client had suffered a difficult upbringing.

Man admits obstructing police officer in his duty

A man was arrested after he interfered with police on duty at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The officers were dealing with another patient when Robert Harrison-Woods (31) objected.

He refused to stop when asked and swore at officers and NHS staff .

He pleaded guilty to obstructing police at Blackpool Magistrates Court where Harrison -Woods of no fixed address was fined £197.

His solicitor Brett Chappell said :" He hangs his head in shame and apologises to all concerned."

Drink driver called police on himself

A man who believed he was fit to drive after drinking made a mistake.

Connor Steeden (23) hit two cars parked on Palatine Road.

Steeden of Halifax Street, Blackpool rang police himself after the incident and a test proved positive.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered property management worker to pay a total of £407 and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Holidaymaker admitted threatening behaviour and assault in the resort

A 28-year-old man has admitted threatening behaviour and assault during a break in Blackpool.

Robert O'Connell-Sinclair will be sentenced in his home city if Leeds.

Blackpool agreed to transfer the hearing involving him after hearing a warrant was out for his arrest on a drug driving charge .

The defendant of Langbar Approach, Leeds was bailed.

Man who thought he was grooming child was actually talking to decoy cop

A man has made his first court appearance charged with trying to sexually groom a person he believed to be a child.

David Hall (57) of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have committed the offence over two weeks in May and June this year.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Hall is alleged to have used a website to talk to a girl but in fact was in touch with a decoy police officer.

Hall was bailed and hid case sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 26.

He did not enter a plea.

Prolific shoplifter admitted targeting HMV and TK Maxx to fed drug habit

A prolific shoplifter with 45 previous convictions to her credit has been given an eight week suspended jail sentence.

Lydia Johnson (30) of no fixed address in Lancaster admitted stealing more than £600 of clothing and electrical equipment from the city's HMV and TK Maxx stores.

She stole to feed a drug habit Blackpool Magistrates heard.Thief targeted woman in chemist

A thief preyed on a woman waiting for a prescription at a Blackpool chemists.

Marie Keane reached into her victim's bag and stole a purse containing £30 and a bus pass .

Keane (54) of Coronation Street, Blackpool was caught on camera and later arrested.

She admitted her crime and must pay £198 in fines and costs.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Keane had relapsed into drug taking.

High risk sex offender appears in court

A 19-year-old man described in court as a High risk sex offender has appeared at court.

Marshall Cheshire admitted breaching his Sex Offenders Prevention Order fir the fourth time .

Cheshire. admitted failing to charge a tag which allows police to monitor his movements.

He also admitted failing to tell police he had acquired a phone capable of accessing the Internet .

Blackpool Magistrates sent Cheshire of Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool.for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 16.

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell successfully applied for bail for Cheshire.

Man denies Ma Kelly's assault

A 56-year-old Thornton Cleveleys man has denied assault at Ma Kelly's on Lytham Road, Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed Trevor Stokes of The Spinney until his trial on October 6.

Man involved in crash drug drove

A man involved in a two car crash at the Blackpool end of the M55 was over the drug drive level.

Tyrone Daniels (26) of Hamel Street , Bolton admitted the offence and was banned from the Road pending his full sentencing hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court on October 11.

Driver was caught with drugs and cash

A man 's whose car was halted by police was found carrying cannabis and cash.

John Card-Mina (38). Of Cannon Hill Preston denied possessing the money as the result of crime.

Blackpool Magistrates heard he had been halted on Devonshire Road with £400 worth of bagged cannabis .

His case was adjourned and he was bailed until October 6.

Man admits to being drunk and disorderly

A drunken man refused to stop his aggressive ranting when told by police.

Wesley Brogan (44) of Bloomfield Road admitted being drunk and disorderly on July 8.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered him to pay fines and costs totalling £253.

Man given final chance to change ways

A man was given his last chance to obey a probation order.

David Little (51) if Alexander Road , Blackpool admitted failing to obey the terms of an order imposed fir going equipped for theft.

Little has not attended any appointments Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

The court adjourned his sentence to October 18 in order to give him a final opportunity to comply or be imprisoned.

Woman to appear in crown court to answer charges

A 26-year-old Ansdell woman has been sent for Crown Court trial.

Francesca Beeby of Stanley Road is charged with criminal damage to a car, threatening behaviour and having a pair of scissors in public.

Blackpool Magistrates Court bailed her to the higher court where she will appear on October 4.

Stalker bombarded ex with unwanted messages

A man has been bailed by Blackpool Magistrates after admitting bombarding his former partner with unwanted messages.

Thomas Shawcross (43) if Rede Avenue Fleetwood will have pre sentence reports prepared for his next hearing on October 6.

Banned driver got behind the wheel in family emergency

A man who answered a family emergency stupidly drove .

A court heard plasterer Luke Pedley was a disqualified driver. He was also over the drink drive limit and had no insurance.

Pedley (42) of Morecambe Street, Morecambe admitted the driving offences at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard her had previous convictions for similar offences.

Pedley was further banned from the Road for three years .He was given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year and must do 150 hours unpaid work.

Man warned he will do time if he fails to complete community service

A man was warned he will be jailed in six weeks time.

To avoid going behind bars Arran Harper must start doing unpaid work and must attend probation appointments.

Harper (35) formerly of Maitland Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys admitted possessing an offensive weapon in private - three sets of knuckle dusters. He also admitted possessing cannabis.

Blackpool Magistrates heard the weapons were found by police executing a search warrant.

Harper was also the subject of a suspended 12 week jail term.

The court heard how Harper had failed to attend probation and only done four hours of 130 hours unpaid work.

Gerry Coyle defending said his client had initially turned down unpaid work because his father had just been buried in the cemetery where he was asked to work.

Man in custody for failing to observe curfew rules

A 19-year old man who was granted bail on Monday (sept4) has now been placed in custody.

Marshall Cheshire of Lane Ends Court, Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool admitted breaching the terms of his bail .

He failed to keep a curfew on the nights of September 4 and 5 Blackpool Magistrates heard .

Marshall is awaiting sentencing at Crown Court for two breaches of his Sex Offenders Prevention Order.

Man hid stolen goods in pram

A man and a pram were tracked down by police.

The man was Danny Gibson (31) and in the pram were items he had stolen from cars.

Gibson from Blackpool and currently of no fixed address admitted theft from a car of a drill and toolbox .

He also admitted interference with vehicles .

He was sentenced to a one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days.

Man remanded in custody over burglary charge

A Fleetwood man accused of burgling his ex partner's home has been remanded in custody.

Samuel Nash (26) of London Street, Fleetwood is also charged with breaching a restraining order.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 5.

Man to serve longer in prison for being cheeky to judge

A man who cheekily told a judge to "get a move on" had his jail term increased in punishment.

Darren Grieveson knew he was going to prison because he had broken a restraining order not to contact his own mother.

Grieveson (49) of no fixed address in Lancaster admitted the offence before District Judge Margaret McCormack at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The judge said she was jailing Grieveson because of his previous breaches of the five year order.

When Grieveson made his remark from the dock the judge imprisoned him for 16 weeks.