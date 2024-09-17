21 stars residents would love to see perform in Blackpool including Adele, Coldplay and Deacon Blue

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:37 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 18:41 GMT

These are the stars residents would love to see perform on the Fylde coast.

The Fylde coast is lucky to host huge music events such as Lytham Festival and at venues including the Winter Gardens.

In 2024, Lytham saw the likes of the Courteeners, Hozier, Shania Twain, Madness and James perform to hundreds of thousands of music fans.

We asked local residents who they would love to see perform in the area.

Take a look at their answers below:

1. Imagine Dragons

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

2. Bruno Mars

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

3. P!NK

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

4. Ed Sheeran

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

5. Simple Minds

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

6. Teddy Swims

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

