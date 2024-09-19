2 . Barton Grange and Flower Bowl

Santa’s Grotto will return to Barton Grange’s Green Room from Thursday, November 28 to Christmas Eve. Visitors will step into an enchanted forest where your very own elf guide will take you on a journey past snow-capped trees and polar bears to meet Father Christmas. Priced at £26 per child, an age-appropriate gift and photograph to commemorate the special moment is included. Special sessions for under 2's and for those with autism/ADHD are available. Photo: UGC