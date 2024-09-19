If you have little ones caught up in the magic of the festive season, you’re probably wondering where they can meet the main man in the run up to December 25.
We’ve compiled a list of 21 places you might want to check out – see the pages below.
Please make sure to check booking arrangements directly with the venue.
1. Sail to Santa, WWT Martin Mere
Running on November 30 and December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, and 23, this experience includes a boat trip to see Santa on his island with his elves, a visit to Santa, and a gift
Make your own reindeer food, decorate a wooden Christmas tree decoration and decorate a biscuit.
Costs £18 per child, not including admission to Martin Mere. Photo: Contributed
2. Barton Grange and Flower Bowl
Santa’s Grotto will return to Barton Grange’s Green Room from Thursday, November 28 to Christmas Eve.
Visitors will step into an enchanted forest where your very own elf guide will take you on a journey past snow-capped trees and polar bears to meet Father Christmas. Priced at £26 per child, an age-appropriate gift and photograph to commemorate the special moment is included. Special sessions for under 2's and for those with autism/ADHD are available. Photo: UGC
3. Ted’s Adventure Farm, Ormskirk
Farmer Ted's Christmas walking adventure is back.
Start in the animal barn and then walk through Santa’s winter wonderland. Along the journey, you’ll enjoy Christmas story time, a Christmassy short film, meet Father Christmas, enjoy the shops on elf street, help make reindeer food, decorate gingerbread biscuits, take part in an elf workshop, meet the reindeer and an animated Christmas reindeer and donkey show.
Dates and prices available on the Farmer Ted's website. | Ted’s Adventure Farm, Ormskirk Photo: Farmer Teds/Facebook
4. Visit Santa - Fishergate Shopping Centre
For the first time ever, Fishergate Shopping Centre has created a record-setting experience that will transport you to a magical winter wonderland. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the stunning decorations and festive atmosphere. Each child will receive a high-quality gift to take home as a special souvenir of their magical encounter with Santa. Dates from December 7. Tickets are now on sale for just £13.95 (2 adults included). | nw Photo: nw
5. Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green
Create magical memories with Ribby Hall's enchanting grotto experience. Your journey begins at the enchanted entrance, where friendly elves greet you with cheerful smiles and festive tunes. You’ll collect Santa’s checklist and follow Candy-Cane lane into the magical woodland.
Along the way, complete interactive games to guarantee your space on Santa’s ‘nice list’. Before meeting Santa, stop by Festive Point to collect reindeer dust and write your Christmas list. Price: £29.50 per child
Dates from November 17. Photo: Google
6. Santa Special Steam Experiences - Ribble Steam Railway
Ribble Steam Railway are back with their popular special Santa event, where children can meet Father Christmas on a festive vintage train. Snuggle up warm in your steam-heated carriage and be greeted by Santa as he hands you a personal Christmas present.
Runs on December 1 at 10:30am, 11:45am, 1pm, 2:15pm and 3:30pm. Price: £17.50 per person | photographer MA Photo: photographer MA