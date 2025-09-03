The journey began at 8.30am on Monday at The Village Hotel, marking the start of a nationwide tour dedicated to raising awareness of suicide prevention and mental health.

Samantha Southern, Solace Suicide Prevention & Bereavement Manager at Blackpool’s Empowerment Charity, played a key role in bringing the launch to the town, helping to kickstart this vital campaign to reduce the stigma around suicide.

The Baton relay passed local landmarks, visited mental health support hubs and even reached the top of Blackpool Tower, with hundreds of families, friends and campaigners joining the route to show solidarity and support.

Take a look at our gallery from the event below:

1 . Baton of Hope tour in Blackpool Pictured is British boxing champion Brian Rose with Claire Hickson. Personally affected by loss, Brian emphasised the need for open conversations and solidarity, using his platform to inspire hope and encourage those struggling to reach out for help. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Baton of Hope tour which started in Blackpool The launch marked the start of a nationwide movement dedicated to hope, remembrance and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, inspiring vital conversations across communities. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Baton of Hope tour which started in Blackpool The relay featured 100 inspirational local people, each passing the Baton in a chain of hope. Their participation symbolised collective strength and solidarity, demonstrating that while suicide is devastating, community and support can help prevent further loss. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Charlotte Dawson at the launch of the Baton of Hope route. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Television personality Charlotte Dawson received the Baton at Blackpool Grand Theatre during the evening finale. Her presence underscored the importance of advocacy, community support and the life-affirming message of the Baton of Hope. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Baton of Hope tour which started in Blackpool The launch allowed families and campaigners to remember loved ones lost to suicide. Each Baton bearer represented stories of grief, resilience and hope, creating a meaningful connection across the community and reinforcing the urgent need for support and open dialogue. | National World Photo Sales