According to the RAC, fuel costs rose by about a penny per litre in September despite little movement in oil prices or the pound-to-dollar exchange rate - the main factors behind price changes.

Unleaded increased from 134.64p to 135.41p per litre, while diesel went up from 142.19p to 143.14p.

That means a typical fill-up now costs around £74 for petrol and £78.20 for diesel.

Prices have risen in eight of the past 12 months but remain below the peaks seen in February, when petrol hit 139.65p and diesel 146.48p.

Supermarkets continue to offer cheaper fuel - around 3.3p per litre less for petrol and 3.47p less for diesel than the UK average.

The Competition and Markets Authority says retailer margins remain “far above” historic levels, with UK retailers taking around 11p per litre compared with just 4p in Northern Ireland - where petrol is 7.6p cheaper and diesel 9.4p cheaper.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said there was “no justifiable reason” for September’s price increase and called on retailers to pass on savings to drivers.

Here’s our latest roundup of 21 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool, based on petrolprices.com data from Friday, October 17:

1 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 17.10.25)

3 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Price updated 16.10.25)

5 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 17.10.25)

6 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 17.10.25)