Since the start of June, wholesale unleaded prices have climbed by around 3p per litre, while diesel has seen a sharper rise of over 8p, according to data from PetrolPrices .

Much of the increase has occurred since June 12, following Israel’s military strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites — a development that has sent global oil markets surging.

Brent crude has jumped from $62.50 per barrel at the beginning of the month to more than $78.50 by Monday, June 16.

Despite the spike in wholesale prices, UK pump prices have so far remained relatively stable. However, that may be about to change.

According to PetrolPrices, price increases now outnumber cuts by as much as 10 to 1, as the gap between wholesale costs and pump prices narrows — putting pressure on retailers to pass on the rising costs.

Not all stations adjust their prices at the same time. Changes depend on fuel deliveries, pricing strategies, and profit margins — meaning some retailers will feel the squeeze sooner than others.

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, June 20:

2 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google Photo Sales

6 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google Photo Sales