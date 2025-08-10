21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool as July sees fuel prices climb

By Sean Gleaves

Published 10th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Looking for the cheapest petrol and diesel in Blackpool? We’ve got you covered.

Fuel prices rose for the second straight month, with petrol going up by nearly a penny a litre and diesel by almost 2p, new analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data reveals.

The average price of a litre of unleaded at the end of July was 135p – up 0.85p from 134.15p at the start of the month, while diesel rose by 1.64p from 141.21p to 142.85p.

The increases follow respective rises of 2p and 3p in the previous month which means the price of petrol has gone up almost 3p and diesel by 4.5p since June 1.

Consequently, the cost of filling a 55-litre family car now stands at £74.26 for unleaded and at £78.57 for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Unfortunately, drivers heading into the busy summer holiday season will be met with rising prices at the pumps, as the cost of fuel increased in July for the second month running.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, August 8:

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

