Fuel prices rose for the second straight month, with petrol going up by nearly a penny a litre and diesel by almost 2p, new analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data reveals.

The average price of a litre of unleaded at the end of July was 135p – up 0.85p from 134.15p at the start of the month, while diesel rose by 1.64p from 141.21p to 142.85p.

The increases follow respective rises of 2p and 3p in the previous month which means the price of petrol has gone up almost 3p and diesel by 4.5p since June 1.

Consequently, the cost of filling a 55-litre family car now stands at £74.26 for unleaded and at £78.57 for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Unfortunately, drivers heading into the busy summer holiday season will be met with rising prices at the pumps, as the cost of fuel increased in July for the second month running.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, August 8:

3 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google Photo Sales