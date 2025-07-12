21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool as fuel prices rise

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Motorists in Blackpool are being urged to fill up sooner rather than later as rising tensions in the Middle East push up fuel prices.

As of early July, the average price of unleaded petrol in the UK has risen to 134.17p per litre, up 2p since June 1.

That means it now costs £73.79 to fill a typical 55-litre family car - £1.07 more than just a month ago.

Diesel prices have climbed even more steeply, rising 2.8p per litre, from 138.39p to 141.21p. That adds £1.55 to the cost of filling up.

Supermarkets have seen smaller increases, with petrol up 1.3p, from 128.96p to 130.26p, and diesel up 1.6p, from 135.06p to 136.67p.

The recent rise in pump prices has been driven by a global spike in oil prices, which surged from around $64 in late May to nearly $79 by June 19, as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran.

Fears that Iran - one of the world's biggest oil producers - could disrupt exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz caused uncertainty and sent prices up.

However, the spike didn’t last. By the end of June, oil had dropped back to around $67, just a few dollars higher than where it began.

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, July 11:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 11.07.25)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 10.07.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 10.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25)

5. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25)

6. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireDriversMotoristsFuel prices
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice