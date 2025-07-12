As of early July, the average price of unleaded petrol in the UK has risen to 134.17p per litre, up 2p since June 1.

That means it now costs £73.79 to fill a typical 55-litre family car - £1.07 more than just a month ago.

Diesel prices have climbed even more steeply, rising 2.8p per litre, from 138.39p to 141.21p. That adds £1.55 to the cost of filling up.

Supermarkets have seen smaller increases, with petrol up 1.3p, from 128.96p to 130.26p, and diesel up 1.6p, from 135.06p to 136.67p.

The recent rise in pump prices has been driven by a global spike in oil prices, which surged from around $64 in late May to nearly $79 by June 19, as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran.

Fears that Iran - one of the world's biggest oil producers - could disrupt exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz caused uncertainty and sent prices up.

However, the spike didn’t last. By the end of June, oil had dropped back to around $67, just a few dollars higher than where it began.

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, July 11:

3 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 10.07.25) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 11.07.25) | Google Photo Sales