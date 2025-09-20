21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool to fill up your vehicle

These are the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool to fill up your vehicle for the week ahead.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, September 19:

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

2. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

5. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

