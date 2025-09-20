Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, September 19:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
1 / 4
These are the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool to fill up your vehicle for the week ahead.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, September 19:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone