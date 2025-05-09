21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool for your weekend plans

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 18:52 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Blackpool as prices drop.

Fuel came down by 2p a litre in April making for the second month of falling prices at the pumps, data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

While petrol dropped across the UK from an average of 136.1p to 134.1p and diesel from 142.6p to 140.6p, the RAC believes the reductions should have been far greater due to the fact oil traded significantly below $70 for the whole of April, in contrast to March when it was above this level.

Based on the wholesale costs retailers have been paying for new supplies, the RAC believes the average price of both petrol and diesel should be 4p lower than it is today – around 130p for unleaded and 136p for diesel.

A full tank of unleaded for a typical family-sized car with a 55-litre tank now costs just under £74 (£73.76), while the diesel equivalent is £77.34.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, May 9:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25)

1. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25)

2. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 09.05.25)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 09.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 09.05.25)

4. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 09.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 09.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.05.25)

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.05.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireRACData
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice