Petrol went up by a penny to 136.5p over the month while diesel rose by nearly 2p (1.8p) to 142.25p, taking the cost of full tanks for 55-litre family cars to £75 for petrol and £78 for diesel.

But even though petrol has gone up almost 2p (1.7p) since the start of October, the price of unleaded is still 10.5p lower than the same time last year, saving drivers nearly £6 (£5.75) a tank.

Diesel, which is up by 3p (2.8p) over the same period, is 12p cheaper than last year which translates to a saving of £6.60 for a complete fill-up.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Heading up to the most expensive time of year for families, it’s good to see that this Christmas is set to be the cheapest for fuel since the pandemic.

“Despite both petrol and diesel rising by a penny and two pence respectively in November, the difference to a year ago is considerable with petrol 10.5p lower and diesel 12p less.

“This is great news for people making long festive journeys to visit friends and families as it should save them around £6 on a tank of fuel compared to last year.”

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, December 19:

