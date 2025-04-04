Petrol and diesel prices dropped for the first time in six months during March, providing relief to drivers ahead of the Easter school holidays, says RAC Fuel Watch .

By the end of March, the average price of unleaded petrol had fallen to 136.03p per litre, down by 3.6p from 139.62p at the month's start.

This decrease means drivers now pay £74.82 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, nearly £2 less than they were paying at the start of March.

The average price of diesel also dropped by 4p, from 146.46p to 142.51p per litre, reaching its lowest level since early December 2024.

Filling a family car with diesel now costs £78.38, which is £2.17 less than it did at the start of March, providing further savings to drivers.

The price reductions are mainly attributed to oil costs falling below $70 per barrel, followed by a decline in wholesale fuel prices retailers pay for the fuel.

These price drops reflect broader concerns about the global economic outlook and its potential impact on oil and fuel costs moving forward into 2025.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers are finally seeing some relief from high pump prices, which has come at a good time with the start of the Easter school holidays this weekend and one of the biggest bank holidays of the year for travel in just over a fortnight’s time.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, April 4:

2 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 04.04.25) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 132.7p/ Diesel - 138.7p (Prices updated 04.04.25) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 132.9p (Price updated 02.04.25) Diesel - 138.9p (Price updated 01.04.25) | Google Photo Sales

6 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 132.9p/ Diesel - 138.9p (Prices updated 04.04.25) | Google Photo Sales