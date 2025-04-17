21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool for Easter bank holiday weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:42 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Blackpool as you prepare for your Easter getaway.

The AA said Easter weekend being three weeks later than in 2024 will “bump up bank holiday traffic by 15%” as many people hope for warmer weather this year.

19.1 million people are expected to drive on Good Friday, 18.5 million on Easter Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The figures are based on responses to a survey of 11,233 AA members.

AA patrol of the year Shaun Jones advised drivers to carry out “simple checks” such as ensuring tyres are properly inflated, and levels of oil and coolant are correct.

He said: “With so many people planning to travel this Easter, it is crucial to ensure your vehicle is in top condition.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, April 17:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 132.9p/ Diesel - 138.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 132.9p/ Diesel - 138.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 132.9p (Price updated 14.04.25) Diesel - 138.9p (Price updated 16.04.25)

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 132.9p (Price updated 14.04.25) Diesel - 138.9p (Price updated 16.04.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolEasterDriversLancashireThe Gazette
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice