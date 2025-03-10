The cost of a litre of unleaded rose by 0.65p in February to reach 139.65p.

The last time petrol was this expensive was on 6 September 2024 when it was 139.81p, according to the RAC.

Average diesel prices also went up last month by 0.73p to 146.48p, a price last seen in late August (29 August 2024 – 146.55p).

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “It’s disappointing to see pump prices up yet again in February, with drivers now facing some of the highest costs at forecourts since the end of last summer.

“Motorists were the unfortunate casualties of rising wholesale prices through January, not helped by global oil prices hitting the $82-a-barrel mark in the middle of the month.

“But we hope better times are on the horizon. With wholesale fuel costs falling throughout February, there’s a good prospect petrol and diesel prices will come down this month as retailers buy fresh stock at lower prices.

“As always, it really does pay to shop around because pump prices at supermarket sites vary by as much as 13p a litre.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Monday, March 10:

Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 19.09.25)

Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)