21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices rise

Fuel prices went up by under a penny in December making for the third rise in as many months but still remain close to late 2019 levels, new data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

Petrol finished the month averaging 136.9p across the UK, up a third of a pence (0.36p) while diesel rose two-thirds of a pence (0.67p) to 142.9p.

Petrol has increased from 135p at the start of October and diesel from 139.5p.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Even though fuel prices have crept up slightly over the last three months, 2024 was a better year at the pumps, with prices coming down by 14p for petrol and 16p for diesel from the high points seen at the end of April.

“Looking back, it’s quite clear that 2024 was a year of two halves for fuel, with the second proving far better as the lower cost of oil translated to cheaper prices on the forecourt.

“Unfortunately, RAC Fuel Watch data shows average retailer margins are still well above the long-term figures. This is something the Competition and Markets Authority acknowledged in its November interim report, adding that it remains concerned about the lack of competition between retailers.

“As the Government has committed to introducing a mandatory fuel price reporting scheme this year, we’re hopeful this will eventually lead to greater competition and fairer prices across the country’s forecourts.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, January 16:

Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Petrol - 132.9p/ Diesel - 138.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 132.9p/ Diesel - 138.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25) | Google

Petrol - 132.9p (Price updated 14.04.25) Diesel - 138.9p (Price updated 16.04.25)

6. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 132.9p (Price updated 14.04.25) Diesel - 138.9p (Price updated 16.04.25) | Google

