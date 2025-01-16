21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices rise

Petrol finished the month averaging 136.9p across the UK, up a third of a pence (0.36p) while diesel rose two-thirds of a pence (0.67p) to 142.9p.

Petrol has increased from 135p at the start of October and diesel from 139.5p.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Even though fuel prices have crept up slightly over the last three months, 2024 was a better year at the pumps, with prices coming down by 14p for petrol and 16p for diesel from the high points seen at the end of April.

“Looking back, it’s quite clear that 2024 was a year of two halves for fuel, with the second proving far better as the lower cost of oil translated to cheaper prices on the forecourt.

“Unfortunately, RAC Fuel Watch data shows average retailer margins are still well above the long-term figures. This is something the Competition and Markets Authority acknowledged in its November interim report, adding that it remains concerned about the lack of competition between retailers.

“As the Government has committed to introducing a mandatory fuel price reporting scheme this year, we’re hopeful this will eventually lead to greater competition and fairer prices across the country’s forecourts.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, January 16:

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 131.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 17.04.25)