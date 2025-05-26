21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices poised to fall further

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Blackpool as global oil prices tumble by more than $1 a barrel.

The price of Brent crude fell to $63.86 a barrel on Thursday following reports that the Opec oil cartel and its allies may increase their production for July, despite weaker global demand for fossil fuels.

The price of crude is now well below the $80.53 a barrel average recorded last year, a fall that has helped to put pump prices at their lowest level in almost four years.

The RAC motoring group said petrol prices in the UK fell by 2p a litre in April, the second consecutive monthly fall, to an average of 134.1p a litre, while diesel prices fell from 142.6p to 140.6p.

The latest data showed that pump prices have now fallen further, to 132.50p a litre for petrol and 138.80p a litre averaged across the UK.

The RAC forecasts that fuel prices will continue to fall.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Monday, May 26:

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 25.05.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 26.05.25)

3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 25.05.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 26.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

5. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

