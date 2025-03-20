21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices drop

Drivers should see fuel prices fall from a six-month high in the next few weeks due to a significant drop in wholesale costs, analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data reveals.

As long as retailers pass on the savings they are benefitting from when buying in new stock, prices at the pump should come down by at least 6p a litre for petrol and 3p a litre for diesel from their current averages of 139p (138.98p) and 146p (145.79p).

The cuts have been made possible by the price of oil dropping from above $80 in mid-January to just under $70 now.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers have had to endure five months of rising prices, so it’s good news wholesale prices have fallen significantly, and forecourt totem signs should soon be reflecting this.”

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, March 20:

2 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 19.06.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 17.06.25) | Google Photo Sales