21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices drop

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 19:17 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Blackpool as prices drop.

Drivers should see fuel prices fall from a six-month high in the next few weeks due to a significant drop in wholesale costs, analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data reveals.

As long as retailers pass on the savings they are benefitting from when buying in new stock, prices at the pump should come down by at least 6p a litre for petrol and 3p a litre for diesel from their current averages of 139p (138.98p) and 146p (145.79p).

The cuts have been made possible by the price of oil dropping from above $80 in mid-January to just under $70 now.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers have had to endure five months of rising prices, so it’s good news wholesale prices have fallen significantly, and forecourt totem signs should soon be reflecting this.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, March 20:

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 19.06.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 17.06.25)

2. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 128.9p (Price updated 19.06.25) Diesel - 134.9p (Price updated 17.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25)

3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 20.06.25)

4. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 20.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Price updated 14.06.25)

5. ESSO, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5HZ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Price updated 14.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25)

6. Esso, Yeadon Way, Blackpool, FY1 6BF

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 20.06.25) | Google

