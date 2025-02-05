21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices continue to rise

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 14:23 BST

Whether you're topping up for your daily commute or planning a longer journey, here are the cheapest petrol stations in and around Blackpool.

The price of petrol and diesel has risen for the fourth straight month, making unleaded 5p a litre more expensive than it was at the start of October and diesel 6p more, new data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

Petrol went up 2p a litre in January to an average of 139p (136.9p at start of 2025) and diesel by nearly 3p to 145.7p (from 142.9p).

The RAC says the rises have been driven by a mid-month spike in the oil price which saw the cost of a barrel shoot up above $80 for several days.

This, together with a slight weakening in the value of the pound which made wholesale fuel more expensive to buy, had an unwelcome effect on the UK’s forecourts.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s not been a good start to 2025 for drivers at the pumps with prices going up for the fourth month in a row. Sadly, filling up is now nearly £3 more expensive than it was at the start of October.

“We hope this trend won’t continue and that prices drop back down again. Much, of course, depends on global oil supply and demand.

“While the price of oil can be notoriously volatile, there’s reason to think forecourt fuel prices may get cheaper in the coming months as some analysts are predicting an average oil price nearer to $70 this year.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Wednesday, February 5:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25)

5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 08.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 07.08.25) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDriversLancashireRAC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice