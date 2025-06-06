21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as prices approach four-year low

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

Drivers in and around Blackpool are now benefiting from some of the lowest fuel prices in nearly four years, with the average pump price at its lowest level since early July 2021.

Petrol prices have dropped to their lowest since July 2021, while diesel, which fell by 2p, has dropped below 139p per litre for the first time since 28 September 2021.

The cost of a litre of petrol fell from 134p at the start of May to 132.3p by the end of the month, while diesel decreased from 140.5p to 138.4p.

This 2p-per-litre reduction for both fuels means drivers are saving an additional £1 on filling a 55-litre family car.

A full tank of petrol now costs £72.74, while diesel costs £76.13. Since the end of February, unleaded has fallen by more than 7p (from 139.65p), and diesel has dropped by 8p (from 146.5p), saving drivers around £4 per tank.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “May was another good month at the pumps for drivers as petrol and diesel fell by 2p a litre, making for three straight months of falling prices.

“While this takes us back to prices last seen almost four years ago, it’s worth remembering that prices are lower today because the 5p duty cut, first introduced in March 2022, is still being applied.

“If it wasn’t for the fuel duty freeze, prices could well be much higher.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, June 6:

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 06.06.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25)

2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.06.25)

3. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25)

4. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25)

5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 06.06.25) | Google

