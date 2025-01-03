New environmental policies could see prices rise further in 2025 as major retailers and supermarkets see their wholesale costs jump slightly.

Steps have been taken by the UK Government to increase the amount of renewable fuel used in petrol and diesel, most notably with the rollout of E10 in 2021.

A spokesperson for PetrolPrices said: "Starting January 1, 2025, the proportion of renewable fuel required in both unleaded (E10) and diesel (B7) will increase.

"Although the fuel itself won’t change, meeting these obligations will slightly raise wholesale prices to fuel retailers.

"This change is expected to add between 0.30ppl and 0.40ppl to the wholesale cost of both fuels, which could translate to higher pump prices.

"While this is a modest increase, it’s something drivers should be aware of as they fill up in the new year."

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, January 3:

2 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 140.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Shell, Preston New Road, Blackpool FY3 9TN Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 140.9p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google Photo Sales

6 . BP, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BL Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25) | Google Photo Sales