21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Blackpool as new change could cost drivers more

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:20 GMT

Petrol and diesel prices fell for much of 2024, providing welcome relief to drivers, but the trend could be reversed in 2025 as new environmental policies come into effect

New environmental policies could see prices rise further in 2025 as major retailers and supermarkets see their wholesale costs jump slightly.

Steps have been taken by the UK Government to increase the amount of renewable fuel used in petrol and diesel, most notably with the rollout of E10 in 2021.

A spokesperson for PetrolPrices said: "Starting January 1, 2025, the proportion of renewable fuel required in both unleaded (E10) and diesel (B7) will increase.

"Although the fuel itself won’t change, meeting these obligations will slightly raise wholesale prices to fuel retailers.

"This change is expected to add between 0.30ppl and 0.40ppl to the wholesale cost of both fuels, which could translate to higher pump prices.

"While this is a modest increase, it’s something drivers should be aware of as they fill up in the new year."

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, January 3:

Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25)

1. Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TS

Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 140.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25)

2. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 140.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25)

4. Shell, Preston New Road, Blackpool FY3 9TN

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25) | Google

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 140.9p (Prices updated 03.01.25)

5. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 140.9p (Prices updated 03.01.25) | Google

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25)

6. BP, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BL

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 02.01.25) | Google

