The AA said Easter weekend being three weeks later than in 2024 will “bump up bank holiday traffic by 15%” as many people hope for warmer weather this year.

19.1 million people are expected to drive on Good Friday, 18.5 million on Easter Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The figures are based on responses to a survey of 11,233 AA members.

AA patrol of the year Shaun Jones advised drivers to carry out “simple checks” such as ensuring tyres are properly inflated, and levels of oil and coolant are correct.

He said: “With so many people planning to travel this Easter, it is crucial to ensure your vehicle is in top condition.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Friday, April 11: