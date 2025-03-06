21 of the best pubs in and around Blackpool to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint on March 17

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST

Here’s a gallery of seome of the best pubs in Blackpool to visit on St Patrick’s day.

Grab your drinking buddies and head to the bar.

St Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and in preparation, the Blackpool Gazette has compiled a list of 21 of the best pubs to grab a drink and celebrate in style.

St Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish culture and honours Saint Patrick, who is the patron Saint of Ireland. It is on March 17.

The pubs in the 21 photos include a wide range of different venues including Irish favourites Shennanigans, McGrath’s and Scruffy Murphy’s as well as Ma Kelly’s which is a staple of the Blackpool nightlife. Dirty Blondes, which is well known for its amazing pizzas and wide range of drinks and the Lifeboat Inn for the best karaoke in town.

Enjoy 21 photos of the best places to grab a pint of Guinness and celebrate St Patrick’s Day:

Unmistakable Shenanigans in Blackpool. This was back in the 00s

1. St Patrick's Day at the Pub

Unmistakable Shenanigans in Blackpool. This was back in the 00s

32 Corporation St, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ.

2. Scruffy Murphys

32 Corporation St, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ.

McGraths is newly refurbished guest house on Lord Street in Blackpool

3. wbegnews-mcgraths5-nw.jpg

McGraths is newly refurbished guest house on Lord Street in Blackpool

The station pub in Blackpool

4. The station pub in Blackpool

The station pub in Blackpool

.

5. .

. Photo: Google

"Brilliant entertainment, great artists and one of the cheapest prices for drinks."

6. Ma Kellys, Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5BW

"Brilliant entertainment, great artists and one of the cheapest prices for drinks."

