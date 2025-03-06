Grab your drinking buddies and head to the bar.

St Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and in preparation, the Blackpool Gazette has compiled a list of 21 of the best pubs to grab a drink and celebrate in style.

St Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish culture and honours Saint Patrick, who is the patron Saint of Ireland. It is on March 17.

The pubs in the 21 photos include a wide range of different venues including Irish favourites Shennanigans, McGrath’s and Scruffy Murphy’s as well as Ma Kelly’s which is a staple of the Blackpool nightlife. Dirty Blondes, which is well known for its amazing pizzas and wide range of drinks and the Lifeboat Inn for the best karaoke in town.

Enjoy 21 photos of the best places to grab a pint of Guinness and celebrate St Patrick’s Day:

1 . St Patrick's Day at the Pub Unmistakable Shenanigans in Blackpool. This was back in the 00s Photo: sub

3 . wbegnews-mcgraths5-nw.jpg McGraths is newly refurbished guest house on Lord Street in Blackpool Photo: McGraths

4 . The station pub in Blackpool The station pub in Blackpool | Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View