21 of the best free family-friendly activities to try in Lancashire to help combat the winter blues

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:59 GMT

From museums to nature walks, exploring the county on a budget is easy.

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly day out, why not plan a visit to Lancashire?

We asked our readers to share the best free things to do in the county - perfect for those days when you are looking for something to do without costing you the earth.

Here are 21 of the best things to do in Lancashire that won't hurt your wallet:

1. Pendle Sculpture Trail

Walk up from the lovely village of Barley to the wood and you’ll find bats, stone witches, mythical creatures, and a host of marvellous sculptures on the Pendle Sculpture Trail. | Walks4All

2. Lancashire Police Museum

Take a trip through time and learn about some of the pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history. | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino

3. 5k Worden Parkrun in Leyland

Worden Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. The event takes place at Worden Park in Leyland at 9am every Saturday. | National World Photo: National World

4. A walk around Stanley Park

Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Known across the land for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful, tranquil place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront. | Terry Robinson

5. The Regent

The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium in Blackpool which spans three floors in an old 1920's cinema. | Google

6. Samlesbury Hall

Built in 1325, Samlesbury Hall is steeped in fascinating history, retaining its original typical black and white exterior. Enjoy intrigue, witchcraft and centuries of enthralling times gone by throughout their archive rooms. | Contributed

