It’s the final group match for the Three Lions team at 8pm tonight when they take on Slovenia in Group C of the European Championships 2024 tournament.

And although it has now been confirmed that Gareth Southgate’s side have already qualified with four points, fans are hoping they finish the group stage in style, after two disappointing displays against Serbia and Denmark.

The big question is, where to watch the match?

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs across Blackpool an the Fylde coast which are laying out the welcome mat to fans - and we’ve added three of Blackpool’s biggest fan zone areas too.

Here we go!

Euro 24 is almost here - these are some of the best pubs and venues to catch the games

The Highfield, on Highfield Road Blackpool , will be showing every moment of the 2024 UEFA European Championships, kicking off from Friday June 14, with sizzling hot food on offer as well.

The Devonshire Arms, on Devonshire Road, has got Euro 24 covered with plenty of screens on offer

You can catch all the Euro 24 matches from the start to the finals at the Dutton Arms, on 441 Promenade, South Shore. Booking in advance will be needed for a table.

The Counting House, at Talbot Square, Blackpool, will be showing all the Euro 24 matches