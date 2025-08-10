21 of the best beer gardens in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast to enjoy a pint in the summer sun

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

The sun’s out (or soon will be), the skies are blue and you’ve got the day off - perfect conditions for a cold drink in a sunny beer garden.

With warmer weather on the horizon, we asked our readers to share their favourite spots for a pint in the sunshine.

Here are 21 of their top recommendations across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast:

The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool according to readers.

1. The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool if you haven't already

The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool according to readers. Photo: Google/Canva/Getty

Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink.

2. Bloom Bar

Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink. Photo: Google

The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment.

3. The Flying Handbag

The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment. Photo: Google

The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub.

4. The Newton Arms

The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub. Photo: Google

The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks.

5. The Bull, Poulton

The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks. Photo: Google

The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating.

6. The Ardwick

The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating. Photo: Google

