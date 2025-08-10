With warmer weather on the horizon, we asked our readers to share their favourite spots for a pint in the sunshine.
Here are 21 of their top recommendations across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast:
The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool according to readers. Photo: Google/Canva/Getty
2. Bloom Bar
Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink. Photo: Google
3. The Flying Handbag
The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment. Photo: Google
4. The Newton Arms
The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub. Photo: Google
5. The Bull, Poulton
The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks. Photo: Google
6. The Ardwick
The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating. Photo: Google
