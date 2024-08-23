The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
21 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Starbucks, Preston Road, Chorley, PR7 1PW
Rated 5 on August 13. | Google
2. Ottoman Grill & Bar, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SL
Rated 5 on August 13. | Google
3. Booths, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DB
Rated 5 on August 12. | Google
4. Spout House Farm Tea Room, Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HS
Rated 5 on August 9. | Google
5. The Delicatessen, Spendmore Lane, Coppull, Chorley, PR7 5BZ
Rated 5 on August 7. | Google
6. The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop, West Street, Chorley, PR7 2SJ
Rated 5 on August 2. | Google
