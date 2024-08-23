21 new food hygiene ratings given to Lancashire businesses including Starbucks, Greggs and Aldi

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:56 BST

21 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 13.

1. Starbucks, Preston Road, Chorley, PR7 1PW

Rated 5 on August 13. | Google

Rated 5 on August 13.

2. Ottoman Grill & Bar, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SL

Rated 5 on August 13. | Google

Rated 5 on August 12.

3. Booths, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DB

Rated 5 on August 12. | Google

Rated 5 on August 9.

4. Spout House Farm Tea Room, Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HS

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Rated 5 on August 7.

5. The Delicatessen, Spendmore Lane, Coppull, Chorley, PR7 5BZ

Rated 5 on August 7. | Google

Rated 5 on August 2.

6. The Old Stables Vintage Tea Shop, West Street, Chorley, PR7 2SJ

Rated 5 on August 2. | Google

