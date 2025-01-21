21 must-try spots for a classic cooked breakfast on the Fylde Coast to kick-start your day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:45 BST

If there’s one thing the English do well, it’s a fried breakfast.

We asked our readers to share their favourite places for the best cooked breakfasts on the Fylde Coast, and the results are in.

From trendy cafes to beloved greasy spoons, these spots are sure to serve up the kind of hearty breakfast that’ll get your day off to the right start.

Here are 21 breakfast venues you should try in 2025:

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (638 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast I've had in Blackpool and great service too!"

1. Compass Café Bar

The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,607 Google reviews) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portions sizes, affordable."

2. Ferry Café

Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (792 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service. Very friendly staff, outstanding food and quality."

3. Lindale Cafe

Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | "Very nice homely café with good service and nice people."

4. Hash Browns

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (193 Google reviews) | "The food here is yummy, cooked well and the staff and owner are lovely."

5. South Shore Pitstop Café

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET | 4.7 out of 5 (326 Google reviews) | "Good service and tasty home cooked food."

6. Teapot Café

